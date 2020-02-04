Crime Branch recovers 1,015 cartons of illicit liquor, 12 held

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Delhi Police continued their crackdown on the sale of illicit liquor. As many as 12 people were arrested and 1,015 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from different parts of the city. Nine vehicles carrying it were also seized. Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Praveer Ranjan said that a special drive has been launched by the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to check smuggling of illicit liquor in Delhi. According to police on February 2, about 100 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from Najafgarh. Two persons identified as Kamal (32) and Manoj (33) were nabbed. In another case, the crime branch seized 130 cartons of illicit liquor from Kanjhawla. One Ramraj Bagaria (38) with 40 cartons from Madanpur Khadar on February 1. The Delhi Police arrested a bootlegger Amit Kumar near his house in Uttam Nagar and recovered 500 quarters of illicit liquor from his possession which was kept in plastic bags. In another case, 300 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from the area of Jharoda Kalan.