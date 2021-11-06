Cracker-burns flood hospitals, many kids among hundreds hurt

New Delhi: At least 100 cases of burn injuries were reported by various hospitals in the national capital this Diwali, hospital sources said on Friday.



The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit in the country, received 50 burn cases, of which 43 patients suffered minor burns (less than 20 per cent) and were treated as out-patients, while seven with major burns (more than 20 per cent) were admitted.

A total of 36 of these cases were inflicted by crackers and 14 by flames from earthen lamps. "Five patients were operated upon. Four of them were less than 12 years of age," a senior doctor at Safdarjung hospital said.

"As compared to last year, this year the influx of patients has almost doubled which could be due to decreased fear of Covid-19 among people in view of the reduced number of cases," the doctor said.

At least six cases of burns were reported at LNJP Hospital, the largest facility under the Delhi government. Two among these were boys aged six and nine, who sustained injuries due to bursting of firecrackers, hospital said. A 75-year-old woman of Khajuri area also sustained burn injury, a senior doctor said. The other three burn patients, that included a 14-year-old, were referred to another hospital, hospital authorities said.

Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital received 23 patients, of which 19 had suffered cracker-related burn injuries, and the rest were burnt by diyas. Two of them were major cases and had to be admitted. "Majority of cracker-burn cases had injuries on face and hands. Most of these were children," Dr Manoj Jha, Head of Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at RML Hospital, said.

The Emergency department of Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the AIIMS received around 33 patients in the last two days with firecracker injuries. A total of 18 of these were admitted for surgery and further management. A number of similar cases were reported at other city hospitals too.

Fewest fire

calls this Diwali in 15 years

But despite this, the Delhi Fire Services, which was on high alert for the festive season, received 152 fire-related calls on Diwali, which was less than 25 per cent from last year and the lowest in the last 15 years. No major fire incident or casualty was reported, Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said, on Friday.

"This is a very positive sign that fire calls have reduced on the day of Dilwali this year... This is also because of public awareness. There were less calls related to fire-cracker bursting and people also behaved responsibly and followed all the safety precautions as suggested while celebrating the festival be it while lighting diyas or decorating houses and buildings with lights," Garg said.

According to DFS data, out of the 152 calls, 117 were fire-related incidents including four which were suspected due to crackers while other calls were related to short-circuit, fire in garbage and due to lighting of earthen lamps. The other calls were for animal rescues and assistance in road accidents.