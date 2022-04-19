CPI(M) seeks police accountability, AAP calls for strictest punishment

New Delhi: CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat and the party's Delhi state committee secretary K M Tewari have alleged that the Ram Navami procession taken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri was armed, with several men carrying "swords, lathis and firearms", days after communal violence broke out in the area.



In a letter to the Delhi police commissioner, the duo have also raised questions over the role of the force in the incident.

"Video evidence aired on several television channels, along with eyewitness reports to our fact-finding team, is conclusive evidence that the procession taken out by members of the youth wing of the Bajrang Dal was armed, with several men carrying naked swords, lathis and also, shockingly, firearms.

"These weapons were openly flaunted and brandished during the procession...

"...It is also unclear from your statement whether there is any investigation into the role of the police.

"Who is accountable for allowing an armed procession to stop in front of a mosque, shouting provocative and aggressive slogans at the exact time when the prayers to break the Roza fast were scheduled to begin? Such deliberate acts of omission and commission by the police have directly resulted in the ensuing incidents," the letter written by the Left leaders read.

While both the leaders raised the issue of injuries suffered by police personnel during the violence, they also asked if senior officers had followed due diligence in the matter.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Monday said those involved in the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital should be given the "strictest punishment" and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take steps to improve the law and order situation in the city.

Replying to a question at a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the law and order situation in the national capital is not good. The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry.

In the backdrop of recent incidents of communal violence in other parts of the country, the senior AAP leader also said the BJP should ensure that the law and order situation was improved in all the states under its rule.

Asked about the BJP's allegation that one of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence was associated with the AAP, Jain said, "I think he must be linked to the BJP since the BJP knows what's the inside story."

In the same vein, the AAP leader, "What I am saying is that no matter which party he is associated with, he should be given the strictest punishment, double punishment."

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had on Sunday alleged that the violence in Jahangirpuri was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants. The Delhi BJP on Monday too asserted that the accused in the case were purportedly linked to AAP.

Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening. Some vehicles were also torched.