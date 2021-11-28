CPI (M) outgoing coordinator Belquis Begum joins TMC

Kolkata: CPI(M) outgoing coordinator of ward 75 in Kidderpore Belquis Begum joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday after being denied a ticket to contest in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections scheduled to be held on December 19.



The Left Front had announced its candidate list on Friday and fielded Faiyaz Ahmed Khan from ward 75.

Belquis who had won in CPI(M) ticket in the 2015 civic polls took over the TMC party flag from senior leader Firhad Hakim who is an MLA from Kolkata Port constituency under which Kidderpore area falls.

"I have been inspired by the all-round development work of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I have not left the party because I have been denied a ticket. I am sorry to say, that I have received much more respect from TMC rather than my own party. The CPI(M)should first decide what should be its agenda or ideal," Begum said.

Hakim after Begum's joining said that she had been a hard working co-ordinator. "We are happy that she joined our party," he added.

Interestingly, Begum had fought a legal battle challenging the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The amendment, which was passed by the West Bengal Assembly, paved the way for state minister Firhad Hakim to be elected as the mayor of Kolkata without being a councillor.

The amended Act enables a person, who is not an elected councillor, to be made a mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The person would have to get elected as a corporator within six months to continue in the post.