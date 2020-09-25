CPI alleges police 'trying to frame' govt critics in riots cases

new delhi: The CPI on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of "trying to frame" in the February riots cases political leaders and activists who are critical of the "anti-people policies" of the BJP-led government.



Raising doubts about the impartiality of the probe, the CPI said the investigation by the Delhi Police is a "conspiracy" aimed at criminalising those who speak against human rights violations and injustice, rather than catching the real perpetrators of the violence.

In a supplementary charge sheet filed recently by the Delhi Police in the February riots cases, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand have been named allegedly for "provoking and mobilising" anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters.

"The Party deplores the role of Delhi Police in investigating the North-East Delhi riots targeting leaders and activists including CPI National Executive Member Annie Raja, also General Secretary, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW)," the CPI statement said.

"The peaceful and democratic protests against the CAA were a legitimate, constitutional expression of people's dissent against the law and it was the effectiveness of the protests that shook the BJP which is now attempting to portray the protests as a conspiracy to cause riots in north-east Delhi,"

it said.

"In contrast, the glaring absence in the charge sheets on the role of leaders associated with the BJP, who gave inflammatory speeches, is unmissable," it said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said the names were part of the disclosure statement of the accused which were recorded "truthfully".