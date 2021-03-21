CP to DCPs: Keep strict vigil on listed criminals, including those out on bail

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner, in a crime review meeting, has directed DCPs to remove inactive bad characters from the list of criminals in Delhi. In a crime review meeting, the top cop directed that strict surveillance be kept on bad characters and other listed criminals including those who were released on bail and necessary preventive action be taken against them.



"After thorough verification, inactive bad characters (BCS) should be removed from the list of bad characters and new criminals be added in the list of BCS," the top cop told DCPs.

The top cop further said that close tab should be kept on criminals yet to be arrested in cases and all efforts should be made to arrest them. Cases of POCSO and rape should be monitored closely and be finalised within the prescribed time limit. As per Delhi Police, in areas where the incidence of crime has increased, district DCPs to go deeper into the cases and based on analysis take necessary action to improve the situation of the area.

"House, shop robberies are an issue of concern. District DCPs should make an all-out effort to solve the same without delay. Appropriate preventive action should be taken," the top cop said.

Intensive patrolling and police presence be ensured in all areas, including the New Delhi district, to curb the incidents of snatching and street crime. SHOs were asked to implement the action plans and all-district DCPs to monitor the same.

CP directed that the expertise of crime teams be properly utilised in maximum possible cases for the collection of scientific evidence. The top cop further directed district DCPs that strict action should be taken to curb the availability of weapons. The intensive investigation should be carried out to go up to the source of weapons to break the linkages.