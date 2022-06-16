CP interacts with students from N-E, asks them to enroll in 'Police Mitras'

New Delhi: Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi on Wednesday visited the new office building of Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER) at Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, Delhi. During the visit, he interacted with students from the northeastern states and also felicitated good samaritans who had helped the people from the North East in Delhi.



Other senior officers, including Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police, also graced the occasion. During the visit, he also interacted with a group of 50 students from the northeastern states who were studying in Delhi. The students expressed gratitude towards the Delhi Police and congratulated the police chief on the success of SPUNER and its commendable work towards addressing the issues and challenges being faced by students in Delhi.

The students also requested Asthana to sensitise Delhi Police personnel towards the problems being faced by students from the North East due to cultural differences and difficulty faced by them while interacting with policemen in the police stations.

Asthana assured them that all their concerns would be addressed by the Delhi Police and also encouraged them to join the 'Police Mitra' programme of Delhi Police. 'Police Mitra' is an initiative in which civilians are responsible in tying up with the police beat staff to look after the law and order, traffic and crowd management, safety of women prevention of crime and informing about suspected elements around their area. The ID cards provided to 'Police Mitras' give them the authority to help the police in fighting crime without any salary.

He also felicitated 10 good samaritans' for helping the people from the northeastern states in Delhi. These include people from diverse fields like government service, Indigo Airlines, social workers, cemetery association, hospitals and ambulance services.