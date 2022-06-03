CP honours Ishita Rathi for securing 8th rank in UPSC
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana felicitated Ishita Rathi for securing the 8th position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2021 at Police Headquarters on Thursday. Lauding her success, Asthana felicitated Ishita with a momento
for bringing laurels to her family as well as to the Delhi Police.
In a video shared by the police department, Asthana can be seen interacting with Rathi as well as her parents.
Her mother, ASI Meenakshi Rathi, is posted in the South-East District, while her father, HC Iqbal Rathi is deployed in the Traffic Unit. The family resides in Village Chhatarpur, Delhi.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank employee from Raj shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'Centre will soon arrest Sisodia in 'fake' case to hinder Delhi's...2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Vistara2 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies2 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Centre proposes appellate panels for social media takedowns2 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT