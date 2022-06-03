CP honours Ishita Rathi for securing 8th rank in UPSC

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana felicitated Ishita Rathi for securing the 8th position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2021 at Police Headquarters on Thursday. Lauding her success, Asthana felicitated Ishita with a momento



for bringing laurels to her family as well as to the Delhi Police.

In a video shared by the police department, Asthana can be seen interacting with Rathi as well as her parents.

Her mother, ASI Meenakshi Rathi, is posted in the South-East District, while her father, HC Iqbal Rathi is deployed in the Traffic Unit. The family resides in Village Chhatarpur, Delhi.