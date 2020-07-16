CP directs ACPs to groom SHOs in a bid to reduce pendency

New Delhi: Amid over 1.13 lakh cases pending for investigation with the Delhi Police, Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava has now directed Assistant Commissioners of Police in the city to groom Station House Officers (SHOs) in a bid to expedite investigations and reduce the mounting pendency rate.



According to Delhi Police sources, at the start of the year, there were over 90,000 pending investigation (PI) cases and around 1.10 lakh more were added up to June 4.

"Up to June 6 more than 90,000 of these cases were disposed of," internal data shows. According to the data, around 1.13 lakh cases

were pending with city police as of June 6.

In a bid to dispose of cases in a time-bound manner, ACPs have now been directed to take an active role in clearing pending cases and also work with SHO-level officers to ensure quality investigation. Meanwhile, Commissioner Shrivastava has also asked senior officers to review the work undertaken by anti-terrorist officers (ATOs) in police stations across the Capital.

Sources told Millennium Post that the Police Commissioner, in a meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police, took up the issue of

a large number of pending cases, waiting to be cleared for a long time and told senior officers to ensure that SHOs reconcile the missing case files with the concerned courts

and from respective investigating officers.

The Commissioner had earlier reviewed the progress of disposal of pending cases and had entrusted the responsibility of bringing down the

pendency rate to DCP-level officers. "The case files also be reconciled," he is learnt to have said in the meeting. The Delhi Police has six ranges, 15 districts, 71 subdivisions, 209 police stations which includes 178 territorial, seven railway unit police stations, 16 Metro unit police stations, two at IGIA, six police stations of specialised units.

The Delhi Police Commissioner also directed senior officers to ensure that all ATOs perform their duties as

per the standing orders, without compromising on dedication or professionalism,

adding that DCPs and additional DCPs should be actively involved in monitoring the work of ATOs and inspectors periodically and brief them accordingly.

An official said that the main job of the inspector (ATO) is to conduct security audits of vulnerable places, keep tabs on anti-social elements and also probe missing complaints to check whether the person had joined any terror group.

The top cop added that senior officers must not ignore the welfare aspects of their juniors and staff should be given adequate rest. SHOs should regularly interact with lower staff and try to resolve their grievances and "good work done by staff should be given recognition", he said.

According to the latest data of June-July, more than SHOs had briefed

their staff over 7,500 times over law and order situations and COVID-19. ATOs conducted over 450 briefings and attended more than 1,800 briefings whereas more than 490 briefings were conducted by inspectors (investigation), who attended more than 1,500 briefings.