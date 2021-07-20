CP comes down on cops found drinking on job

New Delhi: After finding gross negligence during his surprise visit to various police stations in the city, the Delhi Police Commissioner has now pointed out to misuse of beatboxes for liquior drinking. Police sources told Millennium Post that in a meeting between the top brass of the force, CP Delhi Balaji Srivastava told senior officers that there are complaints of misuse of beatboxes by staff for consumption of liquior after dark. "This must be looked into," he directed senior officers.



Meanwhile, in the meeting, the top cop also said it has come to notice that personal vehicles of staff have dark screens and glasses and this should be checked. He further said senior officers must sensitise the staff of proper turnout while on duty.

As per the official, in the beatbox, the beat officers complete their departmental files and other policing works related to papers. "The beatbox is situated in a beat area of police personnel so that he does not have to move to another place for completion of his paper work. He can sit there. The concept of beatbox is to ensure that the policeman, who has been assigned to a particular area, stays there to solve the grievances of residents," the official said.

Meanwhile, another official said the beat officer, after patrolling the area, can't sit in the open for the whole time especially in the summer and rainy seasons. "Instead of coming to the police station the police personnel can stay at the beatbox and keep a tab on his jurisdiction," the official said.

It was not the first time, Delhi Police noticed such type of illegal activities from their personnel. Last month, the then CP SN Srivastava, during a meeting, told officers that although several steps were being taken for the welfare of police personnel, still some police personnel were indulged in willful misconduct. "A considerable number of departmental enquiries, disciplinary proceedings are pending for want of due attention," he told during the meeting. He had directed officers to reduce the pendency.

Last year, Over 400 city police officers personnel were placed under suspension and another 1,325 were punished for misconduct. 250 vigilance enquiries were also conducted last year, the police said. Allegations in 49 enquiries were proved against 115 police officials and disciplinary action was taken against them. "561 departmental enquiries were initiated against 707 of its personnel of which 525 were disposed of. 1,325 policemen were punished, "data shows.