CP bats for capsule courses to sharpen officers' investigative skills

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday stressed on capsule courses for officers to sharpen their investigative skills and to keep them updated with the latest legal and scientific developments.



During a video conference with officers, the commissioner also reviewed the actions taken to implement COVID-19 guidelines, officials said.

He also took stock of the law and order situation in the national Capital during the meeting, they said.

Shrivastava reviewed cases related to COVID-19 guideline violations and the status of anti-coronavirus vaccination of personnel in different police districts and units, the officials said.

"Cases of crime against women and kidnapping and those related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were analysed along with other cases," Delhi Police Additional Public Relation Officer Anil Mittal said.

The disposal rate of cases was also discussed in the meeting, he said.

The commissioner emphasised conducting capsule courses for station house and investigating officers to sharpen their investigative skills and keep them abreast of latest legal and scientific aspects of investigation, police said. Mittal said that appraisal of action plan vis-a-vis targets for each police station was also discussed.

The ongoing process of listing criminals and the strategy to keep a vigil on them were reviewed along with the action plan to keep a tab on jailed criminals and those out on bail, he said. Shrivastava asked officers to keep an eye on criminals whose bail or parole periods are nearing a close, Mittal said.

The commissioner also examined the status of complaints in the Integrated Complaints Management System and asked officers to ensure speedy disposal. The status of usage of e-beat book was also reviewed, he said

The action taken to check noise pollution in pursuance of directions of the National Green Tribunal was discussed and Shrivastava directed for strict implementation of norms, police said.