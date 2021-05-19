Covishield stock for 18+ running out, says Atishi

New Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi Tuesday said Delhi is left with only three days' stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group, and if more doses are not supplied the vaccination drive for this category will have to be stopped in the city. Delhi's stock of Covaxin — the second Coronavirus vaccine in use in the country — for this age group has already ended, leading the AAP government to shut vaccination centres administering Bharat Biotech-made jabs to this category of beneficiaries.



Releasing the city's latest "vaccination bulletin", Atishi said the city will have only three days of Covishield stock left for the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening.