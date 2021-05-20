'Covishield stock for 18-44 yrs to last for only two days'

New Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday that Delhi's stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group will last only two days, beyond which the vaccination for this category will have to be halted.

In a vaccination bulletin issued online, she also said, "we will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres, administering Covishield to 18-44 years group, after two days from now". The immunisation of second doses to people has reduced because of the increased gap of 12-16 weeks between the first and the second dose of Covishield.