Covid under control now, allow Chhath celebrations: CM to L-G

New Delhi: Amid rising protests from the Delhi BJP and several of the city's MPs against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's decision to ban public celebrations of Chhath Puja, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to L-G Anil Baijal, seeking that permission be granted for public celebrations in the Capital.



The L-G is the ex-facto chairperson of the DDMA here.

The AAP-led Delhi government has said that it has been battling for permission to organise Chhath Mahaparv for the purvanchali people living in the Capital and that since the National Disaster Management Act was still in force, the Centre would first need to issue guidelines in this regard.

In the letter to Baijal, the CM stated that several other states had allowed the celebration of the Chhat Puja and that the Covid situation has remarkably improved in the city. "The spread of COVID has been under control in Delhi for the last three months. I am of the opinion that we should be allowed to celebrate Chhath Puja while keeping in mind the COVID protocols," the CM wrote.

He added that Chhath can be celebrated while following COVID-norms and requested the L-G to convene a DDMA meeting and grant permission. Following this, reports said that officials in the L-G's office have been directed to schedule the next DDMA meeting.

"The neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan etc. have also allowed the celebration of Chhath Puja with appropriate restrictions for the safety of their residents," the letter added.

"The people of Delhi celebrate Chhath Puja every year with great faith and reverence. This festival is an important part of our Vedic Aryan culture. People seek health, prosperity and peace by worshiping the Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiyya in the auspicious Chhath Puja," the letter stated. "I have urged Hon'ble LG to allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi. Corona is now in control and many other states have allowed it," the CM wrote on Twitter too.

However, the opposition BJP has been intensifying protests against the DDMA's decision, seeking a lifting of the ban on public celebrations. The BJP also went on to blame the Delhi government for the DDMA's order, with MP Manoj Tiwari accusing the CM of "hardline Muslim appeasement".

But the AAP has been active in responding to these charges, with all senior leaders exhorting opposition members to not politicise the issue. There was a shift soon after the protests, after which the AAP said that the Delhi government was in favour of allowing celebrations but the BJP-led Centre was delaying issuing guidelines for the same.

His deputy Manish Sisodia had written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, seeking permission to organise Chhath Mahaparv and had urged him to allow Chhath Puja and issue necessary guidelines regarding the event.

He had stated that in view of the situation, the Central Government, in consultation with health experts and the people concerned, should issue necessary guidelines regarding celebrating Chhath Mahaparv as soon as possible.

He said that the guidelines are necessary so that all the people can get clarity and direction on celebration of the festival keeping in mind their

faith and safety. Moreover, the Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has also written to the Centre, seeking clarity on the guidelines.

The Kejriwal Government had started facilitating celebration of Chhath Puja from 72 Chhath Ghats and had through the years, increased it to more than 1,200 Chhath Ghats. All necessary facilities like electricity and water were provided by the Delhi government at all the ghats.