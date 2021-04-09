COVID surge in Delhi: DDMA stresses on strict enforcement

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a meeting on Friday emphasised on strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour at market places, public transport and offices in view of surging coronavirus cases in the national Capital.



The meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain, K G Gahlot and top officials.

"After detailed deliberations with experts, in view of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behavior was emphasised, particularly in market places, public transport, work places etc, especially in wake of the upcoming festivals," Baijal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal, after the meeting, announced closure of all government and private schools in Delhi due to increasing COVID-19 cases, till further order.

Officials were advised to further strengthen the implementation of testing, tracing and treatment strategies with focus on micro-containment zones and geographical areas with high incidence of COVID-19 cases, he said in another tweet.

The L-G advised the health department to scale up vaccination efforts so as to enhance coverage and also to undertake appropriate awareness campaign to sensitise people towards vaccination and critical need for strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The hospitals were asked to ensure enhanced capacity and dedicated resources in for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The district officials were directed to ensure optimum utilisation of existing COVID care centres, the L-G said.