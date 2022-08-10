Covid: Schools step up measures

New Delhi: The rise in Covid cases in Delhi has brought back concerns about school going children, prompting the institutions to come up with online classes and recorded lectures for those not well as health experts are against school closures.

The health experts are of the view that there is a need to reinforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, something which the elders and the younger cohort are not adhering to.

As a result, school managements are bringing measures such as sending recorded lectures to students who are ill, allowing online classes for those in isolation and putting study tours on hold.

"We are all aware that COVID-19 is not over yet. We have instituted a proper mechanism of checks to ensure that a student's health is not negated and undermined. Unwell students are isolated and dropped off at their homes so that they can have proper rest and others can study without apprehensions or worries," said Anshu Mital, principal of MRG School, Rohini.

"We also send recorded lectures to unwell students so that they do not lag behind in studies. Students are receiving proper training to give priority to hygiene and sanitisation through health-centric workshops organised for them. Proper social-distancing is being followed as usual," she added.

Shubhi Soni, head of The Shri Ram Wonder Years in Rohini, said although the sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases is alarming, shutting down schools is not an option as students are habituated to planned routines and study timelines which must not be disrupted as it can impede their revived academic progress after the lockdown.

"The health of students should also not be compromised, which is why we are taking necessary precautions of temperature checks and isolation measures for students who are ill. We are also sending worksheets to them so that they do not miss out on studies and can comfortably learn from their homes as well".