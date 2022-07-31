Covid rising again in city

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, showed the data shared by the health department here.



The daily count of coronavirus cases also breached the 1,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above five per cent for the eighth day in a row.

Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

Delhi recorded 1,245 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

Delhi had recorded 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,54,508 while the death toll mounted to 26,311. A total of 15,897 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19.

Delhi currently has 4,230 active cases, up from 3,844 the previous day. As many as 2,654 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation.

Of the 9,402 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 268 were occupied on Saturday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.