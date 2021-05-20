Covid patient duped on pretext of O2 cylinders

New Delhi: A Covid patient was duped of his money on the pretext of providing an oxygen cylinder in the North Avenue area. Police said that the incident took place last month. The complainant told police that he paid Rs 10,000 to one Subham Choudhary when he tested positive. "The person told me to give all money in advance and he will deliver the oxygen cylinder. Due to severe Covid symptoms, I was admitted to RML hospital," the complainant said. But the suspect did not deliver the cylinder.



As per police, Choudhary avoided calls, chats made by complainants. After one month, the complainant informed the police about the crime. A case was registered in this regard.

It was not the first time such an incident happened in the city. Last month, a school teacher lost his wife after he was cheated on the pretext of doorstep delivery of an oxygen cylinder in Rohini district.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted a Nalanda-based interstate gang and arrested four persons involved in cheating people on the pretext of supplying oxygen cylinders, concentrators during the fourth wave of pandemic.

As per official, the accused have admitted to having cheated more than 300 persons on the pretext of Covid help. Transactions of more than Rs 1.5 crore have been discovered from the bank accounts they were using to defraud

people.