COVID patient dies waiting for bed; family attacks hospital staff

New Delhi: The emergency ward of the Apollo Hospital in South-East Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Tuesday saw violent clashes erupt after a Covid-19 patient died there waiting for an oxygen bed, following which, the family, in uncontrollable grief, resorted to violence. In a video that went viral on social media, relatives of the patient could be seen assaulting the hospital staff members with a stick while several guards, who were left injured, try to control the patient's kin, who also further vandalise the hospital property.



However, police said that no complaints have been filed by either of the parties. RP Meena, DCP (Southeast) said that the elderly woman along with her family members came to the hospital around 2 am on Tuesday. She had been tested positive for Covid. "She was on oxygen support and was waiting in the emergency area but around 8:30 am, she died due to some complications," the DCP said.

Following this, a scuffle broke out between the guard and the family of the deceased woman, he added.

The DCP said that they reached the spot within 10 minute and found that the guards were trying to disperse the family members. "We soon controlled the situation...neither the family nor the hospital have filed a complaint in the matter," he added.

While few of the staff members sustained minor injuries, the woman's son allegedly cut his wrist during the scuffle and his stable now, police added.

Meanwhile, the hospital in a statement said that the woman came in a critical condition at the Emergency ward following which immediate medical attention was given by a team. "Given the paucity of beds, the family was advised to shift the patient to another facility with available beds". After the woman died around 8 am, "the patient's family members resorted to vandalism, destruction of hospital property and assault on our doctors and staff," the Apollo Hospital said. "While the hospital deeply condoles the death of the patient, it is deeply shocked at the behaviour of the patient's family against doctors and healthcare workers who are providing untiring services amidst the pandemic," the hospital added.