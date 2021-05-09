Covid: Out of total deaths in Ggm, 172 deceased had no comorbidities

Gurugram: With Gurugram witnessing its worst spell of COVID-19 wave along with an increase in the number of fresh cases the number of deaths due to the infection is also growing every day. What is even more worrying is the fact that a large number of patients with no co-morbidities are losing their lives due to COVID-19. According to official data there have been more than 587 deaths reported in Gurugram due to COVID-19.



In these deaths over 172 are of those fatalities where patients did not possess co-morbidities. Moreover, most of the deaths of patients with no-comorbidities have been reported during months of April and May this year where along with reporting the highest number of cases, Gurugram worryingly is also recording a high number of fatalities.

In the month of March there were only 45 deaths of patients that had no comorbidities due to COVID-19. However, from the months of April and May, Gurugram has continued to show a massive increase in the number of deaths in this category. According to doctors most of the deaths of non-co-morbid patients were in the age category of 40-60. There are also few patients however who were in the age groups of 20-40.

Increase in the number of deaths of patients with no comorbidities due to COVID-19 had first shown a rise in June last year when large numbers of deaths were being reported. Lack of effective contact tracing and a lot of people hiding their disease out of fear and getting late treatment in effect was attributed as some of the major reasons then for these deaths.

Situation however became stable and Gurugram was able to see a smaller number of patients with no comorbidities for the last ten months. Interestingly even during the months of October and November last year when Gurugram had begun to see a spike in COVID-19 cases then there were few deaths of patients with no comorbidities.

Many doctors while speaking to Millennium Post have highlighted how the new variant of Novel coronavirus is now posing a major health risk to not only elder citizens but even the youngsters. Doctors have warned that the new variant does not only adversely affect lungs but can also affect functioning of heart leading to sudden cardiac arrest.

Realising the dangers of the new variant of Novel coronavirus many citizens from the age group of 18-44 are also registering in large numbers for getting vaccinated. Shortage of vaccines however has resulted in many citizens in this age category not being able to get vaccinated.