Covid milestone: Over 1L get vaccine jabs in a day

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday morning achieved a new milestone in its vaccination drive, administering Covid-19 vaccine doses to over 1 lakh people in the 24 hours between 6 am on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday. In addition to this, fresh data released by the Delhi government with its daily health bulletin showed that while over 17 lakh had received their first dose of the vaccine, only 3.5 lakh had been administered both doses of the vaccine.



Of course, the data point for vaccination released with the health bulletin on Sunday night included vaccinations conducted on Saturday.

On Sunday, between 6 am and 6 pm, the Delhi government said a total of 64,943 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries, of which 59,518 were administered their first dose. Numbers for the second dose remained low on Sunday — the first day of PM Modi's "Tika Utsav" — with just 5,425 people getting their second dose of the vaccine.

The latest health bulletin mentioned that 20,70,868 people have been vaccinated in total till date, including those who have got just their first dose and those who have got both doses. Out of these 17,12,109 people had got their first shot, while the rest 3,58,759 had got the second dose as well.

The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when coronavirus cases have dramatically surged in the last few weeks, setting new records.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

Meanwhile, as the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi started observing the 4-day long 'Tika Utsav' at its Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) to promote vaccination awareness among residents, North MCD announced that it has crossed 1 lakh vaccinations since the country-wide drive started in January. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked to observe it (Tika Utsav) between April 11 and April 14".

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said North MCD has 51 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs): four in major hospitals, 44 in maternity and child welfare centres and 3 polyclinics. He also released cumulative figures for vaccines rolled out as of 1.00 pm on Sunday afternoon. Hindu Rao hospital at 9,802 vaccines, Kasturba Hospital at 3,939 vaccines, Balak Ram Hospital at 6,175 vaccines, Mrs Girdhar Lal Maternity hospital at 4,797 vaccines, M&CW Centres (44) at 70,087 vaccines and Polyclinics at 6,806 vaccines, which comes to a total of 1,01,606 vaccines administered.