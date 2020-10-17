COVID milestone: City conducts over 15,000 RT-PCR tests in a day

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded 22 COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 5,946, while 3,428 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.24 lakh, authorities said. In the past 24



hours, 58,145 COVID tests were conducted out of which 15,660 tests were RT-PCR — the highest so far.

On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.

Twenty-two more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,946, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Friday slightly rose to 22,814 from 22,605 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,24,459, the bulletin added.

The number of containment zones in Delhi slightly increased to 2,747 from 2,727 on Thursday. The positivity rate on Friday stood at 5.9 per cent, while the recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting of all district magistrates on COVID-19 management, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,759 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,715 are vacant.

It said 980 beds in COVID care centres were occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Thursday stood at 42,485, while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 15,660 in all adding to 58,145, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin said 2,95,699 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Meanwhile, the October round of monthly sero-prevalance survey in the national Capital, which got delayed earlier, has started, sources said on Friday. "This month's survey began from October 15. A total of 15,164 samples will be taken," an official source said.