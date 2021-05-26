Covid helpline receives fewer calls for beds

New Delhi: Amid a steady decline in Coronavirus cases in the national Capital, the number of calls on the Delhi government's dedicated COVID-19 helpline, 1031, enquiring about the availability of beds in hospitals has gone down from 405 on May 1 to 125 on May 23, according to official data.

The Delhi government had launched the dedicated COVID-19 helpline number 1031 to provide information to residents about the availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen cylinders and medicines etc.

According to government data, the helpline received a total of 1,615 calls on May 1 and as many as 405 callers sought information about the availability of beds in hospitals.

The next day, a total of 1,476 calls were received and 385 callers sought information about the availability of beds in hospitals, the data stated.

The helpline received a total of 1,606, 1,625, 1,989 calls on May 3, 4 and 5 respectively. On these days, the number of calls about bed availability stood at 415, 430 and 465 respectively, it showed.

On May 11, the helpline received 2,404 calls, the highest till May 23, and only 13.1 per cent of them pertained to bed availability. On May 12, the helpline handled 1,869 calls and 235 of them were regarding bed availability.

The number of calls fell to 1,471 on May 13 and 1,357 on May 14. It increased to 2,239 on May 15 but only 110 callers sought information about the availability of beds in hospitals, the data showed.

On May 16, the helpline received 2,223 calls and only 85 of them pertained to bed availability.