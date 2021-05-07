Covid help: 225 cheating cases filed; raids still on

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday said they have registered 225 cases of cheating where people were duped on the pretext of COVID-19 help.

As per police, the cases were registered in the last few days since helpline (011-23469900) was launched to receive complaints along with cyber helpline (155260) already in service. "78 cases of black marketing and hoarding have been registered. In all, 144 culprits have been arrested so far while teams are on raids to nab more," an official said.

"Cooperation of police forces of other states have been sought to nab the organised gangs of cyber frauds operating from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Mewat etc," the official said. Delhi police teams are also working to deoperationalise these interstate gangs by freezing the suspect bank accounts and transaction gateways through the National Payments Corporation of India.

Recently, the Delhi Police arrested five from Delhi and Faridabad for swindling people in the name of supplying Remdisivir and oxygen cylinders. On Thursday, the south district arrested one Rohit Yadav for cheating people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders, Remedesivir. In another case, the Outer district arrested three people for cheating on the pretext of selling oxygen cylinders. In the south-east district, one Mohit Kumar was arrested for running a fake racket of providing oxygen cylinders.

SN Shrivastava, CP, Delhi, instructed district DCPs to activate robust human intelligence mechanism with the deployment of decoy customer to unearth the entire chain.