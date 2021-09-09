Covid: FIR against Afghan Solidarity Committee chief

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against the head of Afghan Solidarity Committee, Ahmad Zia Ghani, and several other Afghan refugees for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols by not wearing masks at the protest that had been ongoing by the displaced Afghan nationals outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Vasant Vihar, seeking refugee status.



An FIR in this regard has been lodged at the Vasant Vihar Police Station, however, no arrests have been made yet, police said. The FIR is based on a complaint of one of the sub-inspectors of the police station who stated that several Afghan nationals were protesting outside the UNHCR office without maintaining social distance and not following the required safety protocols. He also stated that Ghani too was not wearing a mask and breaching Covid protocols. DCP(Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh too confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

A large number of Afghan nationals, both young and old, had gathered in protest outside the UNHRC office in Vasant Vihar and demanded refugee status from the Indian government, in the backdrop of the Taliban take over of their war-torn country. The said protest was organised by the Afghan Solidarity Committee (ASC).

The Delhi High Court was told by the Delhi government in a status report that there were currently no protestors outside the UNHRC office at the moment.