Covid crisis: Long wait at crematoria in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram

Noida/Ghaziabad/Gurugram: With rising number of Covid deaths in Delhi-NCR region, there is huge rush of bodies at crematoriums in Noida and Ghaziabad which is leading to long queues and longer waiting time. While the administration have marked separate centers to cremate bodies of those who have succumbed to COVID, people are facing a waiting time of two to four days at these centers to cremate bodies of their dear ones.



In Noida the Antim Niwas in sector 94 is only cremating bodies of Covid deaths. However, on Tuesday, nearly 20 bodies were cremated following Covid protocol while nearly a dozen kept waiting for their turn. The Family has to book a slot online for performing cremation but they are hardly getting any slot for the even the next two days. Officials cited that people from other areas of Delhi-NCR region are coming to Noida for cremation after they fail to find space in their vicinity.

A resident of a high rise society in sector 78 of Noida, whose father lost his battle with Covid at a hospital in Okhla area of Delhi on Monday night, has been running pillar to post to find any space to cremate his father's body.

"After my father's death on Monday evening, the hospital gave us time till Tuesday morning to take the body. We tried all possible numbers provided by administration and authority and also visited the cremation Center but the waiting time was too long. However, a relative helped us to perform cremation at Ganga ghats and we had to take the body to around 150 kilometers for which a hefty amount was also paid to ambulance driver," he said.

Similarly in Ghaziabad, the cremation ground near Hindon has been facing long queues for more than past ten days as bodies keep piling up. However, a crematorium in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad is also becoming operational from Wednesday with a capacity to cremate 20 bodies in a day. The new facility is expected to ease rush at Hindon crematorium.

Meanwhile, with Gurugram witnessing its worst COVID-19 wave with a large number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, worryingly the number of deaths due to the infection has also increased manifold.

Official data reflects that last week on an average there are more than ten deaths that were being recorded daily. The three city crematoriums however reflect a completely different scenario with 20 bodies on an average being cremated as per COVID norms. Worryingly, these numbers are only going higher and on March 26 there were 90 pyres that were burnt at Madanpuri crematorium site.

Most of the relatives who are now queuing up to conduct last rites of the people now have to wait for two to four hours for getting their turn. Unable to follow a long-drawn tradition most of the last rites are being conducted at night. Moreover, the parking sites are also being used to conduct last cremation.

While a large number of COVID-19 deaths that are being registered is done after getting certification from hospital, heavy rush at city's crematorium sites highlighting a greater number of COVID-19 deaths is now occurring in homes. Most of these deaths are still not being reported officially in Gurugram.

"The situation over her is extremely grim. In the last five to six days there have been over 30 bodies that are coming which are being cremated as per COVID norms. I have been around her for 15 years but never in my life have I seen so much of rush, panic and fear. All this is also taking an emotional toll on us who have to conduct the last rites", said Tinku one of the attendants at Madanpuri site. Not only crematorium attendants but ambulances that have been deputed for ferrying the dead also have acknowledged that they are carrying 15 to 20 bodies every day to crematorium sites.

Gurugram on Tuesday reported 3,684 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 1.10 lakh. 1,310 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 80,395. However, ten more deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll here to 446.