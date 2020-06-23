Covid cases cross 62,000-mark

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 2,909 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally here to 62,655. While the Capital reported more recoveries than new cases, with 3,589 patients reported to have recovered, the daily testing saw a marginal with a total of 14,682 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the city has reached 36,602 and with 53 deaths added to the toll, Delhi has now seen 2,233 COVID-19 fatalities.



Delhi has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among various states and union territories.

Significantly, the number of active patients came down to 23,820 on Monday, as per figures provided by the Delhi government. As per the latest figures, Delhi has conducted a total of 3,84,696 tests. The city has 12,922 COVID-19 patients currently in home isolation.

With a week full of announcements about increased bed capacity in the city, Delhi has also been consistently reporting increased numbers of COVID-19 beds on a daily basis. The Delhi government said that nearly 7,000 COVI-19 beds were now available for new patients with 6,213 currently occupied.

While the city was supposed to get a new containment strategy by Monday, a high-level review meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah had resulted in a timeline for further steps. District-level teams should be formed by June 23, the amended or new limits of containment zones should be ready by June 26, hundred per cent survey of containment zones should be done by June 30 and a comprehensive survey for the rest of Delhi should be done by July 6, as per the timetable.

Moreover, the city is also preparing to face the reality of whether there is community transmission here or not. With a Serological Survey now planned for the Capital, a random sample of 20,000 Delhiites will be chosen for the study to check the prevalence of the contagious disease in the population. The study, which has earlier been conducted nationwide, will determine whether Delhi has community transmission.