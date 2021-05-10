COVID care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to open with 300 beds

New Delhi: The Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi is starting operations from Monday afternoon with 300 beds.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said 100 more beds will become available on Tuesday.

"The COVID care centre is being managed by 50 doctors from the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. They will be supported by a team of 150 nurses and ward boys," he said.

All beds have oxygen supply. The facility has a backup of 150 D-type cylinders. It has all essential drugs, including Remdesivir and Fabiflu, used in the treatment of COVID-19, Sirsa said.

"Patients who need up to 20 litres per minute of oxygen can be treated here," he said, adding that treatment, ambulance service and food will be completely free.

Sirsa also said that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the centre.