Covid beds are being increased on a war footing in Delhi, Kejriwal government is working day and night

New Delhi: Covid beds are being increased on a war footing in Delhi on behalf of the Kejriwal government. The government is working day and night to increase the number of beds in hospitals. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister have taken charge of it themselves. They are inspecting the Covid Center, being prepared by the government, themselves so that the number of beds in Delhi can be increased as soon as possible.

Number of beds increased by more than 300 per cent

The Kejriwal government has increased the number of beds in Delhi by more than 300 percent within 18 days. By 8th April, there were around 6 thousand beds in Delhi. The number crossed 26 thousand by 26th April. More than 20 thousand beds have been increased in 18 days. This highlights that the number of beds has increased by more than 300 percent.

Beds vacant in hospitals and Covid centers

The Kejriwal government is paying special attention to the increase in the number of beds during the lockdown. More than one thousand beds are being increased daily inside Delhi. This is the reason that despite the sudden surge in the number of patients infected with Corona, the beds are still vacant. According to the data, Delhi's hospitals had 20653 total beds as of 27th April. Of these, 1812 beds were still vacant. The Covid Care Center, on the other hand, has 5525 beds of which 4997 beds are empty.

Increased beds at these locations in lockdown

Beds have been increased in Shri Raja Harishchandra Hospital, Narela; Shri Bhikshu Hospital, Deen Dayal Hospital, Buradi Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital; and Deendayal Hospital, Moti Nagar. Apart from this, beds have been added in government schools, Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games Village and Rose Avenue. Covid Center has been started in Radha Soami Satsang Beas. In addition to this, Covid Center has also been started by DRDO.