Covid: 87 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 87 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.



With these new cases, the Capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,623 while the death toll stands at 26,507, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 4,206 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30, amid a decline in Covid cases.

Experts said that people, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly, should continue to wear masks in crowded areas.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in the city concurred that people should exercise "extra caution" because though cases in Delhi are on the lower side, a new variant of the coronavirus is being reported which is very transmissible.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 423, the bulletin stated, adding that 305 patients are under home-isolation.

There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.