Covid: 531 fresh cases, 3 deaths
New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded 531 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to health department data. This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has remained in the range of 500-600.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,758 and the death toll increased to 26,280, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,956 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent and one death.
On Wednesday, the city logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death.
The capital recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.
Of the 9,469 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 157 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,329, down from 2,480 the previous day. As many as 1,664 patients are under home isolation, it said.
There are 322 containment zones in the capital, it added.
