Covid-19 surge in Gurugram back, active cases at 338

Gurugram: With Covid-19 cases in Delhi seeing a significant uptick after months of being in check, the neighbouring city of Gurugram too has now started reporting an increase in cases — especially in the last week of February. According to official data, 290 new infections were detected in the last week of February.



Gurugram had managed to bring down its active caseload to below 200 cases in the second week of February but as of Sunday, this had increased to 338 after 56 new cases were reported and 24 people had recovered from the contagious disease.

This fresh rise in the number of new infections comes at a time when the District Administration has further eased norms and removed restrictions that earlier limited social gatherings.

Certain health officials have already expressed the likelihood that there

can be a sudden spike in the number of cases in the last week of February and the month of March.

"Time and again we have seen that we cannot take COVID-19 lightly. It is for the citizens to go out but they must follow norms that are prescribed towards protecting themselves from COVID-19," said Dr Virender

Yadav Chief Medical officer Gurugram.

Corresponding to the steady increase in the number of cases, the fatalities are controlled in Gurugram. Last week there was only one death attributed to COVID-19.

While cases of Gurugram Police officials not levying fines on people not wearing masks in public places has shown a decline, most people have stopped caring about social distancing.

Nowhere is the lack of social distancing more evident in Gurugram than the public transportation services. Due to limited means, most citizens can be seen not following social distancing norms in Gurugram private buses, shared autos and even public buses.

As of Sunday, Gurugram had reported a total of 58,993 COVID-19 cases, of which 58,298 have recovered —

leaving a recovery rate of 98.8 per cent.

The death toll in the district has now reached 357.