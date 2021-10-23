Covid-19 situation & Chhath: DDMA to meet on October 27

New Delhi: As the Capital on Friday reported one more death from Covid-19 with 38 new cases, officials here said that the next DDMA meeting has been scheduled for October 27 where authorities will likely "reconsider" the ban on public Chhath Puja celebrations.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its September 30 order, had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate in the city has been below 0.1 per cent for at least more than a month now.

"The DDMA will meet on October 27 to discuss the current COVID-19 situation and reconsider its decision to prohibit Chhath at public places," said a senior government officer.

Delhi BJP leaders, including party MP Manoj Tiwari, had attacked the Kejriwal government over the ban and asked it to send a proposal to the DDMA for allowing the celebration of the festival at public places in Delhi.

In the backdrop of protests by the BJP and Congress against Chhath Puja ban, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of the DDMA as soon as possible to allow Chhath Puja celebrations, saying the Covid situation in Delhi was under control.