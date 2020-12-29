COVID-19 reports must while applying for medical rest citing exposure to the virus, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police have now asked their officials to submit their Covid-19 report mandatorily if they are applying for medical rest citing exposure to Coronavirus. The officials were further directed to avoid any kind of social gathering.



In an order, which was sent to the top brass of Delhi Police, a Joint Commissioner of Police wrote, "It is observed that police personnel applying for medical rest for contracting Coronavirus do not submit their reports." The senior official further said that all supervisory officers shall submit medical reports for grant of medical rest.

The official further directed police personnel to avoid social gathering. "In view of the spread of the Coronavirus, all police personnel are advised to avoid attending any social gathering which may result in the exposure of Covid-19." As per the official, this is important in the backdrop of farmers' protest and the possibility of rapid mobilisation of force at short notice.

According to the Delhi Police data (till December 10), as many as 7,385 COVID-19 cases were reported in the force in which 6,803 personnel have recovered and 30 died due to contagious disease. "552 are active cases in city police," data shows. Recently, two DCP rank officers, who were looking after security arrangements at Singhu border, were tested positive for Covid-19. Later, 80 personnel who were showing symptoms of contagious disease were tested and none of them were found positive.

Sources said law enforcement agency observed that the number of cases was increasing among police personnel and their family members. "Delhi Police directed their officers that subordinate staff should be suitably briefed to take all precautions while discharging duties and interacting with their relatives and neighbours," sources said.

In one of the meetings, the Delhi Police Commissioner had asked its officers to develop a culture to treat every person whom they are meeting as infected and take necessary precautions. "Each SHO, ATO, inspector investigation, ACP, DCP must have the information about the health status of their staff and they should monitor their health conditions regularly," CP had directed DCPs.

Earlier, city police had discontinued the monetary benefits which were given to the police personnel who were tested positive or died due to the disease.