COVID-19: Plea in High Court to extend emergency parole of aged and ailing prisoners

New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Delhi High court on Wednesday seeking extension of emergency parole of prisoners who are above the age of 65 years and prone to COVID-19 infection due to some ailments and medical conditions.



The petition, which was mentioned through an online link and is likely to be listed for hearing on February 12, sought to defer the surrendering of prisoners above 65 years and suffering from

comorbidities.

The petition filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni also said that in the interest of inmates and jail administration, the aged prisoners be directed to surrender after all other prisoners.

The plea said social distancing is not feasible and possible in jails here as they are already overcrowded and the prisons have been extremely affected by the pandemic.

It sought direction to the authorities that the prisoners, who are COVID-19 infected, should quarantine themselves at their place before surrendering.

It said the Delhi jails have a capacity to retain 10026 prisoners and presently around 14000 inmates are lodged there, excluding around 4000 of them which were released on interim bail or emergency parole.