COVID-19: MCD teachers complain about lack of aid

New Delhi: Teachers working for Delhi Municipal Corporation have complained that the civic body has not provided any aid to the teachers who were affected by Covid despite putting their lives at stake by working and helping the corporations in quarantine centers, hospitals, vaccinations centers and more apart from giving online education.



Many teachers from the MCD volunteered to distribute ration, work in quarantine centers, airports, dispensaries, vaccination centers, hospital, challan cutting as well surveying to find patients, and the oxygen plans while teaching online for 2 years. Despite this, teachers who were affected or died because of Covid-19 were not compensated for their services. The families of teachers who passed away due to Covid-19 did not receive

anything from the civic bodies as per the Teachers' Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation. The only financial help they have received came from the Teacher Welfare Fund, the money is deducted every year from the salary of all the teachers.

Kuldeep Singh Khatri, President of Teachers' Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation, alleged that the Delhi government's Covid compensation scheme was unfair and that many MCD teachers who died of Covid-19 are not being given any compensation by the Delhi government at all.

Khatri added that he has tried contacting the leaders of North MCD, East MCD and South MCD but they have stopped responding to his calls and are not concerned about the teachers. "GPF money has been given to the families of the deceased teachers, nor pension has been started nor has the family member been given a job. In such a situation how will the family of the deceased teacher live?" he questioned.

Teachers have threatened to sit at the BJP National Office to protest if they do not receive financial aid.