COVID-19: Khandsa vegetable market emerges as 'superspreader' in Ggm

Gurugram: Khandsa vegetable market in Gurugram has contributed to more than 35 per cent of the total cases that have emerged in the district.



Adding more to the worries, not only the vendors but even the hawkers, farmers and even the consumers are also getting infected. In addition to the 30 vendors who have got infected, it has also been confirmed that four hawkers who purchased the vegetables from the wholesale market and also a Gurugram farmer have tested positive with COVID-19.

With over 1,600 vendors from the whole market already being screened daily by the Health department, there are now plans to draw the list of more than 800 small hawkers, who used to purchase vegetables and fruits from Khandsa market and sell it thereafter to their consumers. The health officials are also trying to find out the local farmers from Gurugram and the nearby areas.

It comes as a double whammy for the producers, sellers and the buyers. Not only is there a predominant fear of contracting the deadly infection the small-time traders, farmers are also worried about their livelihood, which is being affected with the operations at the wholesale vegetable market being adversely affected.

After closing the Khandsa vegetable market for four days (May 4-8), the Gurugram administration has allowed temporary functions.

Even with the limited produce coming to the market, the vendors highlight that now there are no buyers and the inventories are getting wasted.

A large number of local farmers also have shared their grievances of how they are not being able to sell their produce at the right price.

One of the major sources in the increase of COVID-19 cases in Khandsa market are vegetable vendors who had done transaction in Azadpur wholesale market in Delhi.