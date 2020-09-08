COVID-19: JNU to hold its 4th convocation virtually in November

new delhi: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold its fourth convocation virtually in November, a statement from the varsity said on Monday. Noting that a convocation is a special moment in the life of a student, JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said despite the coronavirus pandemic, the varsity has decided to hold the convocation to make it a memorable event for the students. The Executive Council, which met here, approved holding of the varsity's fourth convocation, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said. "Soon a notification will be issued inviting the students to register themselves for participating in the virtual convocation," he said. The first convocation was held in 1972 but due to a controversial speech of the then students' union president VC Koshy, the ceremony was apparently

discontinued.