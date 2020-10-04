COVID-19 in Gurugram: Despite rising cases, small-time construction unaffected

Gurugram: Despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, small-time construction work is continuing without a hitch in Gurugram at sites where adequate labour is available and building materials are being supplied smoothly.

According to official estimates, there are more than 2,000 builder floors being constructed in Gurugram. As compared to large scale infrastructure works that have slowed down, the ongoing small-time construction activities have also ensured revenue for state agencies. Along with charges of providing water and electricity connections, internal development charges are also being paid by the builders to government agencies.

The Haryana Government has further eased rules for builders by increasing the Floor to Area Ratio (FAR). With the increase of FAR, the builders now can now construct four floors with stilt parking as compared to three floors as mandated earlier. Builders have now also been allowed to do some extra construction on the stilt parking which will be included under the FAR.

For a city where citizens face issues of power outages, parking issues, poor water supply for most parts of the year, there are many Gurugram residents who complain that an increase in FAR will further increase problems.

With major discounts on building materials like cement, bricks and transportation charges and the adequate availability of manpower, most people have sped up construction of their private bungalows.

A small construction site has a minimum of 12 and maximum of 30 construction workers. Most of these workers reside within the construction site along with their families.