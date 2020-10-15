COVID-19 in Gurugram: Daily cases surge but fatality rate below 1 per cent for four weeks

Gurugram: In a worrying trend for district officials, daily COVID-19 cases are now more than 250 on most days here.

Moreover, as the other worse affected National Capital Region (NCR) districts like Faridabad and Sonipat report less than 200 daily cases, no such decline is being observed in Gurugram. Despite the rising number of cases being stacked against the Gurugram Administration, the fatality rate continues to come down here.



The public agencies in Gurugram on Thursday evening were able to bring down the fatality rate from 0.8 percent earlier to 0.7 percent. Moreover, the Administration has been able to achieve its objective of keeping the fatality rate less than one percent for over four weeks. There have been 24,575 total cases of COVID-19 reported from Gurugram in which 189 persons have lost their lives.



With the number of cases not coming down the Gurugram Administration is keeping a close eye on over 309 patients who are presently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in city hospitals According to officials, as on Thursday there are 36 COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support in several hospitals of Gurugram.



With a maximum number of deaths being reported in the age category of 60, the district administration is dispensing free oximeters in the houses of these patients and tracking their health updates on a daily basis. Updates of patients in the age category of 40 to 60 are also being taken by the health officials.



With 2,000 patients receiving treatment at home, the District ministration is also distributing the ayurvedic immunity kits in some of the homes. According to official data, there have been over two lakh kits that have been distributed to several homes.



According to officials, high number of deaths are of those patients who have co-morbidities. The cooperation of RWA's have also resulted in more patients being encouraged to come and donate their plasma for the critical patients.



"We have been able to keep the number of deaths in Gurugram below one percent despite registering a high number of cases. We want to bring down this rate even further and for this we are constantly keeping track of patients who are co-morbid and require medical attention for other diseases also. Normally, for co-morbid patients who get infected with COVID-19 complications begin to arise after four to five days," said a senior official from Gurugram health department.

