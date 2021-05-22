COVID-19: hospital discharges outnumber admissions in Delhi

New Delhi: The number of people discharged from hospitals on a daily basis after recovering from COVID has outnumbered the number of those getting admitted since May 14, government shows.



The decline in hospital admissions can be attributed to the decline in positive cases, according to officials.

The government data shows that since May 14, hospital discharges have outnumbered the admissions.

The hospital admissions have dropped below the 1,000-mark since May 16. The admissions on a single day had risen to 1,993 on April 29, it

showed.

This is for the first time in nearly two months that the number of patients who have recovered after COVID is more than those admitted.

Between April 1 and April 5, when the daily cases were below 5,000, the admissions were more than the discharges on a daily basis, according to the data.