Covid-19 challans at IGIA spike in April

New Delhi: As Delhi's Covid-19 cases spiral out of control, data compiled by the Delhi Police showed that they had issued nearly 4,000 challans for violations of the DDMA's pandemic guidelines across the Delhi airport, Railway premises and Delhi Metro premises, realising around Rs 79 lakh in fines between January to April 13.



Significantly, the data showed that the number of challans issued at the airport increased sharply in April. While 39 fines were imposed in January and 37 in February, March saw 239 challans being issued and in 13 days of April, 739 challans were issued.

While cops found that not wearing a mask was the most common violation in the IGIA, other police officers found that violators inside DMRC premises often violated social distancing rules and "preferred" being fined by the metro authorities rather than the police because the fine amount is less. "They have to pay Rs 200 to DMRC for COVID 19 violation whereas Delhi Police fine is Rs 2,000," an official said.

The data showed that 1,054 Covid-19 challans were issued at the premises of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here. DCP (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan told Millennium Post that staffers are being concentrated at forecourt areas and other places with high footfall.

As for fines inside Metro premises, Delhi Police issued about 2,100 challans this year, collecting around Rs 42 lakh in fines. DCP (Metro) Jitendra Mani said, "We have also written a letter to DMRC for the deployment of their guards at metro station platforms and in the train to control the crowd and ensure DDMA guidelines," he said.

And about 796 challans were issued by Delhi Police (Railway Unit) this year till April 13 for violating Coronavirus guidelines. "Rs 15,92,000 was collected," DCP (Railways) Harendra K Singh said adding that mask violations were the most common.