Covid-19 cases plateauing in Ggm: Officials

Gurugram: Gurugram on Sunday reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 2.47 lakh. 1,486 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 2.38 lakh. However, three more deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll here to 960. There are 7,484 active patients, of which 7,319 are under home isolation.



Meanwhile, public officials have highlighted that last few days have shown the trend that the cases are plateauing and soon the daily positivity rate that continues to be over 19 per cent will also come down. What has been a major sigh of relief for officials in the last five days is the increase in the number of recoveries.

In last four days there have been twelve deaths due to COVID-19. In addition to this, the patients also possessed other co-morbidities that led to their death. The youngest patient to have died in this present wave has been a 4-year-old girl who in addition to COVID-19 was also receiving treatment for Leukaemia.