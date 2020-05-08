Covid-19 cases cross 200-mark in Noida

Noida/Ghaziabad: Ten new positive Covid-19 cases including five healthcare workers from two hospitals in Noida were reported on Thursday taking the total number to 202 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.



As per medical officials, the five healthcare workers include three male from Sharda hospital and two staff from Felix hospital including a Nurse from Felix hospital in sector 137 of Noida.

"The nurse from Felix hospital who has tested positive is suspected to have been infected from a cancer patient who was tested positive earlier as she had been providing home care facilities to the patient," said a senior health officer while adding that a few residents from the area who were getting similar health facilities from the nurse are being traced and quarantined.

The other patients include three female patients aged 4-year-old, 33-year-old and 15-year-old from village Nat Madiya in Greater Noida, a 17-year-old woman from sector 8, and a 55-year-old man from sector 15.

Apart from this, the district magistrate has issued guidelines for allowing maids, plumbers, electricians and other servicemen in residential sectors and high rise societies. The admin has ordered to allow one maid for just one house.

There is chaos among the RWAs as how they will be going to implement the directives while on the other hand maids have also raised concern as earlier they used to earn money by working in multiple houses, but with the new guidelines how will they be earning bread and butter for family in the time of crisis.

In Ghaziabad, a total of four positive Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 119. "New cases include two patients from khoda area, one woman from shyam park in Sahibabad and one person from rajnagar extension," informed health officials.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance over the orders from Ghaziabad district administration who have appealed to doctor and paramedical staff working in Delhi to stayback and not travel between the national Capital and

Ghaziabad on a daily basis till March 31, the Indian Medical Association have raised objection as how they a going to arrange accommodation

and they should not be treated like this.