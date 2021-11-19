Courts must permit virtual hearing on request, says HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed all subordinate courts here to strictly comply with its order permitting hybrid or virtual hearings at the request of



parties and made it clear that the judicial officers can't disobey it.

A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi, which was hearing an application concerning the compliance of the high court's direction, stated that all district courts in the national capital are bound to comply with its order.

When there is an order (by the high court), it should not be that one-off judicial officer is saying that I will go my way, said the bench which also comprised Justice Jasmeet Singh.

This high court has already issued directions with respect to the system of hearing of matters before the district courts. We make it clear that all subordinate courts falling in all districts of Delhi are bound to comply with the same. It can't be that any judicial officer decides to not obey the said order and deny a request for a hybrid hearing in any matter listed before them. We, therefore, direct

all subordinate courts in Delhi to strictly adhere to the orders till they remain in force, the court ordered.

In its order issued on August 12, the high court had said that even on physical hearing days, the subordinate courts will permit hybrid/video conferencing hearing when a request to such effect is made by any of the parties.

The order issued on October 29 also reiterated that the subordinate courts will permit a hybrid/video conferencing hearing whenever a request is made by any party.

Counsel appearing for the high court authorities said that the aspect of requisite infrastructure for the labour and industrial courts is being looked into and the judicial officers are holding virtual courts.