Court stays Rs 25,000 cost on Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Principal District and Sessions Judge of the North-East District has now stayed an order imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Delhi Police for allegedly delaying the filing of an application to separately probe a complaint that was wrongly clubbed with others related to the north-east Delhi riots last year.



This was the second time a local court thought it fit to impose a cost on the

Delhi Police for its conduct in the north-east Delhi riots

cases. The first order was also stayed — by the Delhi High Court after the police challenged it.

The most recent order imposing the cost came on October 12, which was challenged in the higher Sessions court, which has stayed the operation of the order.

The case was related to a clubbed FIR, where the complaint of one Akil was also added. However, a court had ordered the Delhi Police to separately probe Akil's plaint in September.

Following this, while the Special Public Prosecutor maintained that a separate probe had been started, the IO of the case had not mentioned anything of this sort. In fact, he was unable to produce a case diary for this separate probe as well.

After this, when the police again filed a plea to finally separate Akil's plaint, CMM Arun Kumar Garg had allowed the plea but imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 for the delay.

He had directed the Union Home Secretary to fix responsibility on erring officers for the delay so that cost can be exacted from them.

The N-E District's Principal Sessions Judge stayed the cost on October 16 and has now posted the matter for next hearing on November 12.