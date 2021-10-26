Court slams police in riots case probe

New Delhi: A Delhi court has pulled up the police yet again in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots last year, this time for not complying with its directions to supply coloured photographs and CCTV footage to the accused in February 2020 riots cases in a time-bound manner, asking why appropriate legal action be not taken against the officials concerned.

CMM Arun Kumar Garg issued the warning after Vinod, one of the accused in a riots case, apprised him that although he has received the complete copy of the chargesheet, the coloured copies of photographs relied upon by the prosecution in it have not been supplied to him.

Expressing displeasure, the judge noted that the investigating officer (IO) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) have failed to ensure the compliance of its earlier direction to supply these photos.

In an October 23 order, he directed a show cause be issued to the IO and DCP (NE), asking why appropriate action as per law, including under Section 60 read with section 122 of Delhi Police Act, be not taken against them for non-compliance of court orders.

The court sought an explanation from the IO and the DCP (Northeast) through Joint Commissioner of Police Eastern Range, asking them to be present on the next date of hearing (October 28) if they wish to avail the opportunity of personal hearing on the show cause notice.

He further directed the IO to supply the coloured copy of all the photographs to the accused Vinod against proper acknowledgment.