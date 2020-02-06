Court sends Sharjeel to judicial custody for 6 days

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to judicial custody for six days till Februaru 12. Imam, whose three-day police custody ended on Thursday, was nabbed from Kako in Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28 for allegedly making seditious speeches against the proposed NRC.

Following this, he was sent to police custody for five days which was further extended by three days on February 3.

The Crime Branch had registered a sedition case against him on January 26 for delivering a provocative speech on January 13 after its video went viral. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh also followed the suit and filed cases against him.

In another case, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala by two more days. Kapil, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, had on February 1 fired

three bullets in the air after warning anti-CAA protesters to disperse.