Court sends Amanatullah to four-day custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to four-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order on a plea moved by the Anti-Corruption Branch, which said it needed to interrogate Khan for a thorough investigation. In its plea seeking Khan's 14-day custody, the agency claimed that five of Khan's relatives were appointed in the board, while 22 were from Okhla, which he represents.

A person whose income is Rs 4.32 lakh is receiving cash worth Rs 4 crore..., the prosecution told the court.

It also added that an ACB official was manhandled and slapped during the searches conducted on Friday. The entire team was manhandled and fire arms were recovered, it said.

The ACB had on Friday arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises.

They said during the searches, the ACB team was allegedly attacked by Khan's relatives and others known to the Okhla MLA outside his residence. An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoings in the board. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.