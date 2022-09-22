Court seeks report in rioting case against two convicted AAP MLAs

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday sought a report from the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on loss and compensation to victims in a case of rioting in 2015 in which AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjiv Jha were recently convicted.



Additional Chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta directed the DLSA authorities to file their report by October 15, after which the court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence to be awarded to the politicians, and decide the fine amount to be imposed on them and the compensation to be awarded to the victims.

The incident, that took place in Burari Police station of Delhi in February 2015 had mainly police personnel as victims.

DLSA will submit its report on assessment of loss to victims for compensation to them. Thereafter the court will decide the amount of compensation.

During the hearing, the court also took on record the affidavits filed by the MLAs mentioning their income and property.

The court had on Sep 12 convicted the MLAs for being part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in 2015.

The court also convicted 15 others in the case of rioting and causing hurt to police personnel at a police station.

Besides the MLAs, the court also convicted Balram Jha, Shyam Gopal Gupta, Kishore Kumar, Lalit Mishra, Jagdish Chandra Joshi, Narender Singh Rawat, Neeraj Pathak, Raju Malik, Ashok Kumar, Ravi Prakash Jha, Ismail Islam, Manoj Kumar, Vijay Pratap Singh, Heera Devi, and Yashwant.

They were found guilty of offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit ted in the prosecution of common object) of IPC.

The convicts may get a maximum three years jail term.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on the night of February 20, 2015, when a mob attacked the police personnel at Burari police station and damaged property.

The mob was demanding the custody of two men allegedly to beat them up arrested and brought to the police station, the prosecution said.

The police had tried to pacify the crowd but the MLAs joined the mob and attacked them and resorted to stone pelting, the prosecutor told the court.

The court, however, had acquitted 10 persons in the case.